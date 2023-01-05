Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warnings, alerts in place for most of B.C. South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 6:44 pm
People on stand-up paddleboards navigate the waters of Burrard Inlet as high winds create waves in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. Environment Canada issued a wind warning with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in the region. View image in full screen
People on stand-up paddleboards navigate the waters of Burrard Inlet as high winds create waves in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. Environment Canada issued a wind warning with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Powerful winds are forecast to hit B.C.’s South Coast Thursday afternoon and evening, as the province feels the edge of a massive storm system pounding the U.S. West Coast.

That extreme low-pressure system hovering over the Pacific Ocean has forced evacuations in coastal areas of California where it has delivered strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Read more: ‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California

While B.C. isn’t expecting to see the same kind of extremes, the system has resulted in multiple wind warnings and alerts for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, including Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing incredibly strong outflow winds through the Howe Sound region with gusts up to 94 km/h, we’re expecting that to continue into the overnight period,” Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said Thursday afternoon.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The strongest wind measured by midday was on Solander Island, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, where monitors detected gusts of up to 109 km/h, she said.

Read more: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

“The stronger winds are going to push further inland as we head through the latter part of the day,” Gordon added.

“The outer coast (of Vancouver Island), 100 km/h, the inner coast, the potential for 90 km/h winds and Metro Vancouver the potential for 80 km/h winds. That means the potential for power outages.”

Click to play video: 'Historically high tides cause flooding in coastal B.C. communities'
Historically high tides cause flooding in coastal B.C. communities

The stronger winds were not forecast to hit the Metro Vancouver area until the evening, lasting until about midnight, Gordon added.

Story continues below advertisement

However Friday is expected to also be windy, she said, followed by stormy and unsettled weather all through next week.

“We’ve got a series of systems on deck,” Gordon said. “It’s basically a parade of storms headed towards the B.C. coast as well as the U.S. coast … for the next 10 days.”

StormWindbc stormSpecial Weather StatementWind WarningWind storm#bcstormbomb cycloneStrong wind
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers