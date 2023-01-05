Menu

91-year-old woman retires from delivering Regina neighbourhood newspaper

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 1:20 pm
A 91-year-old woman who spent nearly a quarter of a century delivering a community neighbourhood newspaper, is now retired. View image in full screen
A 91-year-old woman who spent nearly a quarter of a century delivering a community neighbourhood newspaper, is now retired. Troy Charles / Global Regina

A resident in Regina’s Cathedral Village has been doing her part as an active member for nearly 50 years, but now, Bev McInerney has stepped away from delivering the neighbourhood newspaper.

McInerney moved to Cathedral Village in 1973 and at the age of 91, she just wrapped up a 23-year stint delivering the community newspaper.

Read more: Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival returns with opening day parade

She told Global News she first started volunteering with the Village Voice to make sure she was getting one herself.

“Nobody delivered one to me or if they did it was late,” she said. “So, then I thought I’ll deliver the newspaper, so I’ll always have one right on time and things won’t be over by the time I get the paper.”

For more than two decades, McInerney tended to an eight-block route with roughly 70 houses to hit along the way. She decided to call it quits because prairie winters are just too cold for her 91-year-old frame.

Cold and snowy winter lies ahead for Saskatchewan

“I mean she’s sharp as a tack and (is) certainly physically fit,” said Linda Rattray, Cathedral Area Community Association. “But 91-year-old bones are brittle, and I was concerned about her delivering papers in the winter, but she kept going until this year.”

Read more: ‘Heartwarming’: Regina community boosts business at ice cream shop after anti-mask encounter

Since she’s retired, McInerney has been getting quite a lot of attention including a write-up in the very paper she helped deliver for nearly a quarter of a century.

“Nobody knew I existed until I retired but now, they know,” she said. “I’ll always be active; I’ll probably never give up.”

McInerney said one of her secrets is staying active as she still walks everywhere she goes. Even though her days of delivering the paper are over, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

– with files from Troy Charles

Street fair concludes triumphant return for Cathedral Village Arts Festival
Saskatchewan NewsRegina Newscathedral neighbourhoodcommunity newspapercathedral villagenewspaper deliveryCathedral Community Associationpaper routevillage voice
