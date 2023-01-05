91-year-old woman retires from delivering Regina neighbourhood newspaper

Send this page to someone via email

A resident in Regina’s Cathedral Village has been doing her part as an active member for nearly 50 years, but now, Bev McInerney has stepped away from delivering the neighbourhood newspaper.

McInerney moved to Cathedral Village in 1973 and at the age of 91, she just wrapped up a 23-year stint delivering the community newspaper.

She told Global News she first started volunteering with the Village Voice to make sure she was getting one herself.

“Nobody delivered one to me or if they did it was late,” she said. “So, then I thought I’ll deliver the newspaper, so I’ll always have one right on time and things won’t be over by the time I get the paper.”

For more than two decades, McInerney tended to an eight-block route with roughly 70 houses to hit along the way. She decided to call it quits because prairie winters are just too cold for her 91-year-old frame.

“I mean she’s sharp as a tack and (is) certainly physically fit,” said Linda Rattray, Cathedral Area Community Association. “But 91-year-old bones are brittle, and I was concerned about her delivering papers in the winter, but she kept going until this year.”

Since she’s retired, McInerney has been getting quite a lot of attention including a write-up in the very paper she helped deliver for nearly a quarter of a century.

“Nobody knew I existed until I retired but now, they know,” she said. “I’ll always be active; I’ll probably never give up.”

McInerney said one of her secrets is staying active as she still walks everywhere she goes. Even though her days of delivering the paper are over, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

– with files from Troy Charles