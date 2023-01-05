Saanich police believe missing ‘high-risk’ teen is in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C., are concerned for the well-being of a “high-risk” teen missing from the area.

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen on Dec. 19, 2022, and police believe the 17-year-old is in the Metro Vancouver area.

“She was seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, white pants, white and black shoes, and a black backpack,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Police described the missing teenager as standing five feet six inches tall with an average build and black hair.

View image in full screen An image provided by police of missing Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19. Saanich Police

Under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, a “high-risk missing person” can be someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.