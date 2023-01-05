Menu

Canada

Saanich police believe missing ‘high-risk’ teen is in Metro Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 11:15 am
Police believe missing 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police believe missing 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is in Metro Vancouver. Saanich police

Police in Saanich, B.C., are concerned for the well-being of a “high-risk” teen missing from the area.

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen on Dec. 19, 2022, and police believe the 17-year-old is in the Metro Vancouver area.

Read more: Victoria police seek missing ‘high-risk’ 16-year-old boy

“She was seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, white pants, white and black shoes, and a black backpack,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Police described the missing teenager as standing five feet six inches tall with an average build and black hair.

An image provided by police of missing Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19. View image in full screen
An image provided by police of missing Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19. Saanich Police

Under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, a “high-risk missing person” can be someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

