Saanich police believe missing ‘high-risk’ teen is in Metro Vancouver

Police in Saanich, B.C., are concerned for the well-being of a “high-risk” teen missing from the area.
Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen on Dec. 19, 2022, and police believe the 17-year-old is in the Metro Vancouver area.
“She was seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, white pants, white and black shoes, and a black backpack,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.
Police described the missing teenager as standing five feet six inches tall with an average build and black hair.
Under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, a “high-risk missing person” can be someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.
Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.
