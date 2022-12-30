Menu

Canada

Richmond RCMP searching for missing woman visiting B.C. from Quebec

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 7:12 pm
Sarah Peck
Sarah Peck was last seen on Dec. 18 in the South Arm area of Richmond. Courtesy Richmond RCMP

Mounties in Richmond, B.C. are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Quebec woman who didn’t return home from a visit to B.C.

Sarah Peck came to the province to visit family, but loved ones became worried when she didn’t return home on time, police said.

Read more: Search suspended for ‘high-risk’ woman missing near Sooke, B.C.

She was last seen on Dec. 18 in the South Arm area of Richmond and was reported missing on Dec. 29.

Peck is described as 5’10” tall with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Peck is urged to contact their local police department.

RCMPQuebecmissing personMissing WomanRichmondMountiesRichmond RCMP
