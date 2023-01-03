Menu

Canada

Youth missing in North Okanagan, RCMP seeking public’s help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 7:05 pm
Police say the 12-year-old boy was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. View image in full screen
Police say the 12-year-old boy was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing youth.

Vernon RCMP say Garret Joseph Lessard, 12, has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

Renewed calls for help 2 years after disappearance of Mission, B.C. senior

Lessard is described as a Caucasian boy who stands five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black-and-camouflage backpack.

Police say they are concerned for Garret’s health and well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

New web app unveiled to help provide information on missing youth across Canada

 

