Youth missing in North Okanagan, RCMP seeking public’s help

Police in the North Okanagan are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing youth.
Vernon RCMP say Garret Joseph Lessard, 12, has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.
Read more: Renewed calls for help 2 years after disappearance of Mission, B.C. senior
Read More
Lessard is described as a Caucasian boy who stands five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black-and-camouflage backpack.
Trending Now
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
-
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses after tackle, in ‘critical condition’
Trending Now
Police say they are concerned for Garret’s health and well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.
New web app unveiled to help provide information on missing youth across Canada
Comments