Nottawasaga OPP investigate Boxing Day house fire as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two of three deaths in a fire on Boxing Day are now being investigated as homicides by members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP say the fire happened in a home in the town of New Tecumseth on Dec. 26, 2022.

Officers were called for a well-being check at a residence on Pyne Hills Court shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw a fire at the residence and requested the assistance of New Tecumseth Fire and Paramedic Services.

Two people were found dead inside the residence, and one other person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police have confirmed that the cause of death was not the fire but have not provided further details.

Story continues below advertisement

The three deceased have been identified as Adrienne Nesich, 48, Christopher Nesich, 45, and a nine-year-old child.

Police say the deaths of Adrienne Nesich and the child have been confirmed as homicides.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety surrounding this isolated incident.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).