Crime

Toronto teens arrested in connection with robbery at pharmacy in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:15 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens from Toronto have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener last month.

Police allege the teens are linked to a number of robberies in other areas of Ontario and were arrested in Toronto on Dec. 29.

Read more: Waterloo police seeking three men in connection with Kitchener pharmacy robbery

The pair were then transported to Kitchener on Tuesday to face charges for the robbery, which occurred in Kitchener on Dec. 9.

That robbery occurred near Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road at around 6:50 p.m., according to the service.

Read more: Kitchener teen arrested in connection with attempted robbery of pharmacy in Midtown

At the time, police said three suspects entered the pharmacy and tried to steal drugs but were unable to. However, they did not leave empty-handed as they did grab some cash from the store.

They say the two teens have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

