Kitchener teen arrested in connection with attempted robbery of pharmacy in Midtown

For the second time in as many days, Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection with pharmacy robberies.

On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested three Brampton teens in connection with a couple of robberies, and on Friday they said that a Kitchener teen had been arrested.

On Friday morning, officers were called to a pharmacy near King and Wellington streets in Kitchener after a suspicious male was spotted near a pharmacy.

Two eagle-eyed residents spotted someone peering into the windows of the pharmacy and lurking near the doorway.

Police say officers found the suspect, but he tried to run, with a gun falling from his pants as he took off. The officers gave chase and soon nabbed the suspect.

During a search, police say officers found suspected psilocybin, a hunting knife and a firearm.

A teen from Kitchener is facing a number of charges, including attempted robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The arrests announced on Thursday were in connection with a pharmacy robbery near Woolwich Street and Falconridge Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday night as well as another near Erb Street and Amos Avenue in Waterloo on the afternoon of Nov. 25.

All three were apprehended with the help of the Peel Regional Police central robbery bureau.

Police say one was arrested after a brief foot chase, a police dog tracked down the second, and the third was captured after the getaway vehicle collided with an unmarked police cruiser.

Two of those who were arrested are 18 years old and the other is underaged.

— with files from Global News’ Ken Hashizume