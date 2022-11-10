Three youths charged in armed robbery at Kitchener business: police

Three youths are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery of a Kitchener business.
Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred in the area of Westmount and Highland Roads around Noon Monday.
They say three individuals went inside wearing ski masks and carrying weapons.
Investigators say once inside, they demanded customers purchase merchandise for them.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators say the youths were later located and arrested yesterday.
All three with have court dates in January.
