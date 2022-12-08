Menu

Crime

Waterloo police seeking three men in connection with Kitchener pharmacy robbery

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 2:58 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener, Ont.

Officers were called to a business in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Huron Road area on Wednesday around 7:35 p.m.

They say three men in their 20s walked in brandishing metal sticks and demanded narcotics and cash from staff.

Investigators say the three left the store and drove off in an older model Kia Sorento SUV.

Read more: Three youths charged in armed robbery at Kitchener business: police

They say no one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

