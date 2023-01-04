Menu

Powerful winds forecast to hit B.C.’s South Coast Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 8:14 pm
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. View image in full screen
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are being advised to brace for heavy wind starting Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, along with wind warnings for the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, the Southern Gulf Islands and all of Vancouver Island except for the inland areas.

Read more: Damaging storms, damp spring and dry fall: Another year of B.C. weather extremes

The national weather and climate agency said the winds were expected as a strong low-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean moves northward.

Click to play video: 'Province assessing emergency management strategy'
Province assessing emergency management strategy

The wind is expected to arrive on Vancouver Island first, picking up in the late afternoon.

Vancouver Island’s west coast could see gusts of up to 100 km/h, while other parts of the island and the mainland coast outside of Metro Vancouver could see gusts ranging from 70 km/h to 90 km/h.

Read more: 2021 B.C. extreme weather events cost province $10-$17 billion, study finds

Winds are expected to ease in the southern areas first.

In Metro Vancouver, winds are expected to pick up in the evening through to midnight, delivering gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, particularly near the Strait of Georgia.

People are being warned to check their properties for loose items that could be tossed or damaged by the wind, and are being warned of the potential for falling tree branches and power outages.

