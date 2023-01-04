Powerful winds forecast to hit B.C.’s South Coast Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are being advised to brace for heavy wind starting Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, along with wind warnings for the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, the Southern Gulf Islands and all of Vancouver Island except for the inland areas.

The national weather and climate agency said the winds were expected as a strong low-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean moves northward.

The wind is expected to arrive on Vancouver Island first, picking up in the late afternoon.

Vancouver Island’s west coast could see gusts of up to 100 km/h, while other parts of the island and the mainland coast outside of Metro Vancouver could see gusts ranging from 70 km/h to 90 km/h.

Winds are expected to ease in the southern areas first.

In Metro Vancouver, winds are expected to pick up in the evening through to midnight, delivering gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, particularly near the Strait of Georgia.

People are being warned to check their properties for loose items that could be tossed or damaged by the wind, and are being warned of the potential for falling tree branches and power outages.