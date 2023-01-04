Federal correctional facility in Agassiz, B.C. locked down for ‘exceptional search’

See more sharing options

A medium-security federal institution in Agassiz, B.C., was locked down on Monday for a search, according to Correctional Service Canada.

The lockdown was implemented at Mountain Institution to enable staff members to conduct an “exceptional search.”

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates,” Correctional Service Canada staff said in a release.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed, which is still ongoing as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Norma Hanson, the facility’s assistant warden, an “exceptional search” entails a comprehensive and complete search of the facility, including strip searches of the inmates.

Hanson said the lockdown and search are because the institutional head believes there is contraband within the facility.

But it’s unclear exactly what staff are searching for.

Officials said more information will be released after the search and lockdown are completed.