Crime

Federal correctional facility in Agassiz, B.C. locked down for ‘exceptional search’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 3:06 pm
A lockdown and search is underway at Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C. View image in full screen
A lockdown and search is underway at Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A medium-security federal institution in Agassiz, B.C., was locked down on Monday for a search, according to Correctional Service Canada.

The lockdown was implemented at Mountain Institution to enable staff members to conduct an “exceptional search.”

Read more: Lockdown ended at B.C. prison after fears of firearm dropped on grounds by drone

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates,” Correctional Service Canada staff said in a release.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed, which is still ongoing as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Another drone drop suspected after drugs, tobacco seized at Warkworth Institution

According to Norma Hanson, the facility’s assistant warden, an “exceptional search” entails a comprehensive and complete search of the facility, including strip searches of the inmates.

Hanson said the lockdown and search are because the institutional head believes there is contraband within the facility.

But it’s unclear exactly what staff are searching for.

Officials said more information will be released after the search and lockdown are completed.

