Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Faulty fuel pumps, flat tires, late-night basketball lead ‘nuisance calls’ for 2022, E-Comm says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 1:08 pm
B.C.'s dispatcher service said it received thousands of calls in 2022 that did not meet the threshold of an emergency. View image in full screen
B.C.'s dispatcher service said it received thousands of calls in 2022 that did not meet the threshold of an emergency. Global News

The dispatcher company that handles 99 per cent of B.C.’s 911 calls says thousands of calls it dealt with in 2022, should have never been made in the first place.

E-Comm has released its top 10 ‘nuisance calls’ for 2022, noting that even if people are stressed about faulty gas nozzles or flat tires, neither are good reasons to dial 9-1-1.

Read more: ‘Critically understaffed’: Union for 911 operators calls for extended supports

Nuisance calls are described as reports that should not warrant a call to emergency authorities.

Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022:

  1. The nozzle wasn’t working at the gas station
  2. They had a flat tire
  3. People were playing basketball on a public court at night time
  4. Someone wasn’t picking up after their dog
  5. Someone else was using their garbage bin
  6. Complaints about children drawing with chalk at a playground
  7. Their phone was stuck in a bench
  8. Looking for an update on a nationwide telecom outage
  9. They had a broken window wiper
  10. Someone cut in line at the car wash

Read more: B.C. 911 service ‘in crisis’: Union says staffing levels need 80% increase

Story continues below advertisement

“Nuisance calls never belong on emergency lines, but it’s extremely concerning how often callers know their non-urgent concerns aren’t an appropriate reason to call 9-1-1,” said Mark Kolomejac, an E-Comm call taker.

“We regularly get callers stating ‘I know this isn’t an emergency, but I didn’t know who else to call.’

“If you have a flat tire or a broken windshield wiper, for example, we can’t help you on 9-1-1, but a towing company or roadside assistance will be able to get you the support that you need.”

A total of 2,109,440 calls were made to 911 last year in B.C., marking a 1.8 per cent increase from 2021 and making 2022 the busiest year in E-Comm’s history.

Of those calls, E-Comm said 98 per cent were answered in five seconds or less, which surpassed E-Comm’s contracted service level and industry standards.

E-Comm is urging British Columbians to think twice as to whether their call is in fact an emergency, as non-emergency calls divert critical resources from emergency situations.

The emergency dispatcher service has listed a number of alternative resources for issues on its website for British Columbians as well.

Click to play video: 'E-Comm service concerns about public safety'
E-Comm service concerns about public safety
Related News
BCB.C.911911 callsE-Comm9-1-1BC 911non-emergency callsNuisance Callsnuisance 911 callsBC emergency dispatcherBC emergency callsnot an emergency
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers