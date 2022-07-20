Menu

Accidental 911 calls a growing concern in B.C., E-Comm says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. 911 operators warn of surge in summer calls' B.C. 911 operators warn of surge in summer calls
WATCH: The agency that operates most of B.C.'s 911 is expecting calls to surge 12 per cent this summer, driven by the end of COVID-19 restrictions, the toxic illicit drug epidemic, and an ageing population. It has E-Comm - the 911 system operator - asking people to think before they dial. Kamil Karamli reports – Jun 27, 2022

The province’s 911 service and dispatcher has been experiencing issues of late, from interrupted services to staffing shortage, and to make things harder, the service says 20 per cent of the 911 calls it receives are accidental.

While it may be an innocent mistake, E-Comm said high numbers of accidental calls can be “harmful” and is asking for the public’s help to prevent pocket dials or accidental calls to 911.

Read more: British Columbians called 911 more than 2M times last year and more expected this year

“During each shift, a significant number of calls I receive on the emergency lines are misdials or hang-ups from people who have accidentally called 911,” said an E-Comm staff member named Roanne.

“Some pocket dials are obvious. We can hear people having fun, singing along to music while they’re driving or cheering at sporting events. But we still need to take the time to call people back and confirm there isn’t an emergency happening.”

Read more: 911 non-emergency lines for Lower Mainland police and fire back in operation after service disruption

The service said accidental calls are dangerous because they can take critical resources away from people in emergencies who need them most.

Accidental calls are a growing concern for E-Comm, as it said these types of calls have been happening more frequently.

People who accidentally call 911 are being asked to not hang up but to stay on the line and let the call taker know nothing is wrong.

Click to play video: 'E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly' E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly
E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly – Jun 28, 2022

 

