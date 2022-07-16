Menu

Consumer

911 non-emergency lines for Lower Mainland police and fire dispatch partners are down

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 6:25 pm
E-Comm's non-emergency lines for Lower Mainland police and fire is currently unavailable due to "technical issues.". View image in full screen
E-Comm's non-emergency lines for Lower Mainland police and fire is currently unavailable due to "technical issues.". Global News

The 911 service and 911 dispatcher in Metro Vancouver and the province say its non-emergency lines for Lower Mainland police and fire dispatch partners are currently down.

“As this situation is currently unfolding, we do not have a lot of details to share at this time but we do want to encourage any members of the public who have a non-urgent crime to report to defer to nonemergency.ca for a list of all local online crime reporting tools,” E-Comm staff wrote in an email.

Read more: British Columbians called 911 more than 2M times last year and more expected this year

E-Comm is adamant that emergency 911 services are not being impacted.

“Only dial 911 for life or death emergencies,” E-Comm staff said. “If you call 911 and hear an audio recording, do not hang up. We will answer your call ASAP.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: E-Comm dispatchers may be forced to work overtime Canada Day weekend due to staff shortages

The outage is due to an “ongoing technical issue “ and the service said it does not have an estimated time for restoration.

The ambulance service and their non-emergency lines are not being impacted. Nor are police dispatchers on Vancouver Island.

Click to play video: 'B.C. 911 operators warn of surge in summer calls' B.C. 911 operators warn of surge in summer calls
B.C. 911 operators warn of surge in summer calls – Jun 27, 2022
