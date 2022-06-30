Menu

Canada

E-Comm dispatchers may be forced to work overtime Canada Day weekend due to staff shortages

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'E-COMM dispatchers facing critical staff shortages over long weekend' E-COMM dispatchers facing critical staff shortages over long weekend
E-COMM dispatchers facing critical staff shortages over long weekend

A warning has been issued from the union representing B.C.’s emergency communications professionals as the Canada Day long weekend approaches.

Emergency Communications Professionals of BC said its operators received an alert from E-Comm, the agency that handles 9-1-1 calls for most of the province, advising of critical staff shortages.

“We have entered a critical situation,” Donald Grant said, Emergency Communications Professionals of BC’s president.

Read more: Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat-related deaths calls for more coordinated response

“This year, we have lost 20 per cent of the remaining team. We are entering the Canada Day long weekend with a fraction of the dispatchers needed to meet anticipated demand, and the current solution is forcing dispatchers to work well beyond their normal four-day, 12-hour shift schedule, which is simply unsustainable.”

E-Comm 9-1-1 dispatchers are responsible for dispatching and answering calls for 33 police and 40 fire departments around the province.

Click to play video: 'E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly' E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly
E-Comm urges British Columbians to use 911 responsibly

The union said the system’s ability to respond has been “critically impacted” by insufficient staffing levels resulting from challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

Read more: Changes to B.C. 911 procedure ‘temporary,’ E-Comm clarifies, as union raises alarm

A 2021 report commissioned by E-Comm conducted by Price Waterhouse Coopers concluded that the organization cannot be successful with an understaffed system that relies so heavily on overtime and staff missing breaks or that simply abandons efforts to meet service levels.

The report suggests that the current roster of 153 full-time workers needs to increase by 125 to meet operational demands.

“We are answering a record-breaking number of calls,” Grant said.

E-Comm call takers are supposed to answer 9-1-1 calls in five seconds or less, police emergency lines in 10 seconds or less, and non-emergency lines in three minutes or less, according to the union.

In the past year, severe staffing shortages have pushed wait times on police emergency lines past ten minutes and non-emergency wait times past two hours in some circumstances, the union said.

E-Comm has been contacted for a comment but has not yet responded.

Click to play video: 'Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning' Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning
Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning – Nov 6, 2021
