‘Shell shocked’: Ontario family celebrating big Lotto Max win

An Ontario family is celebrating after they won half-a-million dollars playing Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a statement Wednesday that the six family members, who are from the Toronto and Ottawa areas, won half of a $1 million Maxmillion prize in the Oct. 7 draw.

If divided evenly, they get about $83,333 each.

Siobhan Quinlan, Barbara Quinlan, David Quinlan, Andrea Merrick, David Merrick and Shannon Steele play together when the jackpot is large and also individually “all the time,” the statement said.

Shannon bought the winning ticket after the group members all gave her numbers to play.

Siobhan checked the ticket and realized they won, then shared the news to the rest of the group.

“I am so excited thinking of all the opportunities,” Siobhan said.

David said when he was told they won, he was “shell shocked.”

The OLG said some of the family members plan to put their portion of the win away, while others will pay some bills.

The winning ticket was bought at Essential Plus Mart on Matthew Street in Marmora, Ont., the OLG said.