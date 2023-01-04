Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Shell shocked’: Ontario family celebrating big Lotto Max win

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 12:48 pm
The six family members won $500,000 in the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
The six family members won $500,000 in the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw. Handout / OLG

An Ontario family is celebrating after they won half-a-million dollars playing Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a statement Wednesday that the six family members, who are from the Toronto and Ottawa areas, won half of a $1 million Maxmillion prize in the Oct. 7 draw.

If divided evenly, they get about $83,333 each.

Siobhan Quinlan, Barbara Quinlan, David Quinlan, Andrea Merrick, David Merrick and Shannon Steele play together when the jackpot is large and also individually “all the time,” the statement said.

Shannon bought the winning ticket after the group members all gave her numbers to play.

Read more: Costco coworkers from Toronto area win big on Lotto Max

Story continues below advertisement

Siobhan checked the ticket and realized they won, then shared the news to the rest of the group.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“I am so excited thinking of all the opportunities,” Siobhan said.

David said when he was told they won, he was “shell shocked.”

The OLG said some of the family members plan to put their portion of the win away, while others will pay some bills.

The winning ticket was bought at Essential Plus Mart on Matthew Street in Marmora, Ont., the OLG said.

Click to play video: '83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw'
83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw
OntarioTorontoOttawaLotteryLotto MaxOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationMaxmillionOntario family wins lottery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers