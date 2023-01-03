Menu

Canada

‘A blessing’: Costco coworkers from Toronto area win big on Lotto Max

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 1:16 pm
The three workers won $1 million in the Oct. 11 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
The three workers won $1 million in the Oct. 11 Lotto Max draw. OLG

A group of Costco workers from the Toronto area have won big on Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement Tuesday that the three workers have claimed a $1 million Maxmillion prize from the Oct. 11 draw.

If divided evenly, Toronto resident Aileen Mendoza, Concord resident Andre Nicholson and Woodbridge resident Ponrose (Rose) Antonipillai get about $333,333 each.

The OLG statement said the workers take turns purchasing tickets for the group.

Read more: ‘Didn’t believe all the zeroes’: Group of 26 Ontario co-workers win big on Lotto Max

When Nicholson was coming off of a night shift, he checked their ticket for the Oct. 11 draw using the OLG App.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw $1 million but couldn’t believe it and scanned it several times,” he said.

Mendoza and Antonipillai then scanned it to see for themselves.

“This is a blessing,” Nicholson said.

The OLG said they each have their own plans for the winnings: Nicholson plans to help others, Mendoza plans to pay bills, and Antonipillai will help her children.

Their winning ticket was bought at Longo’s on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.

