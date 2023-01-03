‘A blessing’: Costco coworkers from Toronto area win big on Lotto Max

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A group of Costco workers from the Toronto area have won big on Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement Tuesday that the three workers have claimed a $1 million Maxmillion prize from the Oct. 11 draw.

If divided evenly, Toronto resident Aileen Mendoza, Concord resident Andre Nicholson and Woodbridge resident Ponrose (Rose) Antonipillai get about $333,333 each.

The OLG statement said the workers take turns purchasing tickets for the group.

When Nicholson was coming off of a night shift, he checked their ticket for the Oct. 11 draw using the OLG App.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw $1 million but couldn’t believe it and scanned it several times,” he said.

Mendoza and Antonipillai then scanned it to see for themselves.

“This is a blessing,” Nicholson said.

The OLG said they each have their own plans for the winnings: Nicholson plans to help others, Mendoza plans to pay bills, and Antonipillai will help her children.

Their winning ticket was bought at Longo’s on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.