Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Financial and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, energy down as oil falls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2023 11:45 am
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.89 points at 33,205.26. The S&P 500 index was up 22.65 points at 3,846.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.36 points at 10,436.35.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Tuesday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up on first trading day of 2023, US markets slightly down

The February crude contract was down US$3.33 at US$73.60 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$4.05 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$18.80 at US$1,864.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.73 a pound.

stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&P/TSX composite indextoronto stocksToronto stock market
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers