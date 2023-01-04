Financial and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, energy down as oil falls

TORONTO — Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.89 points at 33,205.26. The S&P 500 index was up 22.65 points at 3,846.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.36 points at 10,436.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was down US$3.33 at US$73.60 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$4.05 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$18.80 at US$1,864.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.73 a pound.
