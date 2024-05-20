Man critically injured after shooting in North York

See more sharing options

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in North York Sunday night.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard Avenue West, just east of Jane Street, at 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a white sedan. No other suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.