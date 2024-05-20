Menu

Fire

Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2024 9:09 am
1 min read
The OPP logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The OPP logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a report of shots being fired Sunday morning near a home in the community about 70-kilometres southwest of Toronto.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say a suspect was arrested shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the detonation of ammunition in a fire.

Police didn’t give details about the fire, or say where the ammunition came from.

They say there was no indication of a firearm being involved in the incident.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

