Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say

A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they got a report of shots being fired Sunday morning near a home in the community about 70-kilometres southwest of Toronto.
They say a suspect was arrested shortly before 3:00 p.m.
The person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the detonation of ammunition in a fire.
Police didn’t give details about the fire, or say where the ammunition came from.
They say there was no indication of a firearm being involved in the incident.
