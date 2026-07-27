Another B.C. community evacuated as massive wildfires merge

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The community of 70 Mile House has been evacuated as the growing Pear Lake wildfire threatens the community.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District expanded the evacuation order, effective at 10 a.m.

The evacuation order now includes approximately 650 properties.

The Pear Lake wildfire merged with the Fiftynine Creek wildfire over the weekend and is now measured at more than 63,000 hectares.

“It is heading northeast towards that community of 70 Mile House,” Amanda Bennett Arrieta, general manager of corporate services at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, told Global News on Monday morning.

“Yesterday was a bit of a cooler day, so … they were able to make some good effort, but it is still growing. It’s still expected to be a hot, dry week, so we’re doing everything we can in connection with BC wildfire, fighting the fire to make sure our residents are safe in the area.”

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Arrieta said the decision was made to evacuate 70 Mile House at 10 a.m. on Monday due to the direction the fire was heading and to make sure that residents had time and space to leave their homes.

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Some residents have stated, however, that they will stay behind.

“The evacuation order is in place for their safety,” Arrieta said.

“It’s also in place for the safety of the first responders and emergency personnel. I understand people are fearful; there’s frustration. It’s a really difficult time, but the evacuation order is in place for the safety of everybody involved and we urge those in order areas to leave.”

2:19 70 Mile House residents asked to prepare for evacuation due to Pear Lake wildfire

Arrieta said officials are continuing to monitor the French Bar Creek fire as residents in that area are under two evacuation orders and four evacuation alerts. That wildfire is more than 25,000 hectares in size.

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Officials are still keeping an eye on the Brunswick Complex, which is made up of the Brunswick Creek, Ainslie Creek and Anderson Creek wildfires.

Arrieta said the Ainslie Creek fire moved closer to Boston Bar over the weekend, but also moved north up toward Merritt.

“So we have some residents impacted there, west of Spius Creek, including Petit Creek Road and Prospect Creek Forest Service Road that are on evacuation order as well,” she added.

On Friday, officials issued an evacuation order for the village of Clinton as flames roared into the outskirts of the community.

The fire destroyed homes and other structures, though village officials say most of Clinton’s residential area survived.

One hundred and thirty-six active wildfires are burning in B.C., as of 11 a.m. on Monday, with 16 started in the past 24 hours.

— with files from The Canadian Press