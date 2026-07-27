WATCH: E-bike bursts into flames, fire chief issues warning

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Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop is issuing a warning to e-bike owners after one of the ever-popular micro-mobility machines burst into flames.

The spontaneous combustion was caught on what appears to be a dashcam. Multiple secondary explosions then occur, sending molten chunks of lithium-ion battery into the air.

In a post on X, Jessop said the flying battery pieces and toxic smoke produced by these e-bike battery fires present a unique challenge for his crews.

Yesterday an e-bike burst into flames outside a residence with lithium ion battery cells becoming dangerous projectiles. @Toronto_Fire firefighters are facing these far too frequently and they present unique challenges-flying battery cells, toxic smoke, extreme smoke as examples pic.twitter.com/k3Kw6vKgXH — Jim Jessop (@ChiefJessopTFS) July 27, 2026

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Toronto Fire: E-bike fires happening all too frequently

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From apartment balconies to onboard the TTC, e-bike fires have become a regular call for Toronto Fire crews to receive.

Earlier this month, an e-bike battery fire inside a Lawrence Avenue East highrise sent three people to hospital and caused serious damage inside the building.

Two years ago, an e-bike battery fire broke out on a TTC subway train at Sheppard-Yonge Station, filling a car with smoke and flames. The TTC eventually banned people from bringing lithium-ion battery-powered mobility devices onboard during the winter months.

According to Toronto Fire, a number of things can cause lithium-ion batteries to ignite, including users not buying compatible parts, using chargers not recommended by the manufacturer or overcharging devices.

Fire crews have found that some users are also tampering with the batteries to either lengthen their charge, boost their power or increase the speed of the device. Altering the battery’s intended state can cause it to become dangerous, according to Toronto Fire.

They say to look out for any unusual odours, smoke coming from the device or the battery heating up rapidly.

The batteries should also be disposed of at an approved site, not just tossed in the garbage.

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— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl and Aaron D’Andrea