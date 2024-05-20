SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Oilers, Canucks face off in do-or-die Game 7

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It all comes down to this.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks will face off in a do-or-die Game 7 on Monday night, to see which team will advance to the NHL Western Conference final.

The best-of-seven, second-round series is tied at three a piece, after the Oilers came out with a commanding 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Edmonton on Saturday night.

The winner of Monday’s game will face the Dallas Stars, with the third-round matchup scheduled to start on Thursday night.

The Canucks will be without Brock Boeser, who along with teammate J.T. Miller, are the only Vancouver Canucks on the top 15 post-season scoring list. Boeser, who did not practise Sunday, has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff games.

Click to play video: 'Georges Laraque’s thoughts on Edmonton Oilers playoffs performance'
Georges Laraque’s thoughts on Edmonton Oilers playoffs performance

The Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (23 points), Connor McDavid (21 points) and Evan Bouchard (18 points), are first, second and third in the playoff scoring race.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Canucks hope to knock off the Oilers they’ll likely have to shut down at least two of the snipers and then hope that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (14 points) or Zach Hyman (12 points) don’t pick up the slack.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Oilers have outscored the Canucks 21-18 after six games and have outshot them 174-132. All the games in Vancouver have been decided by one goal.

The puck drops on the series-deciding game in Vancouver just after 7 p.m. MT.

— with files from The Canadian Press

