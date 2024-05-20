Oilers, Canucks face off in do-or-die Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

It all comes down to this.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks will face off in a do-or-die Game 7 on Monday night, to see which team will advance to the NHL Western Conference final.

The best-of-seven, second-round series is tied at three a piece, after the Oilers came out with a commanding 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Edmonton on Saturday night.

The winner of Monday’s game will face the Dallas Stars, with the third-round matchup scheduled to start on Thursday night.

The Canucks will be without Brock Boeser, who along with teammate J.T. Miller, are the only Vancouver Canucks on the top 15 post-season scoring list. Boeser, who did not practise Sunday, has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff games.

The Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (23 points), Connor McDavid (21 points) and Evan Bouchard (18 points), are first, second and third in the playoff scoring race.

If the Canucks hope to knock off the Oilers they’ll likely have to shut down at least two of the snipers and then hope that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (14 points) or Zach Hyman (12 points) don’t pick up the slack.

The Oilers have outscored the Canucks 21-18 after six games and have outshot them 174-132. All the games in Vancouver have been decided by one goal.

The puck drops on the series-deciding game in Vancouver just after 7 p.m. MT.

— with files from The Canadian Press