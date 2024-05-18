Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 with 5-1 win over Canucks

Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers stayed alive with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The seventh and deciding game of the series will be played Monday in Vancouver (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Dylan Holloway ignited the crowd with a marvelous individual effort 8:18 into the game. He grabbed the puck in the neutral zone, stormed through the Canucks defence, and tucked the puck under Arturs Silovs for his third of the post-season. It took Vancouver only 1:45 to reply with Nils Hoglander banging his own rebound past Stuart Skinner.

Evan Bouchard blasted a shot past Silovs with 0.8 seconds on the clock, but the goal was disallowed as McDavid was deemed guilty of incidental contact on Silovs in the crease.

Zach Hyman notched his tenth of the playoffs in the second when his shot from the slot hit Silovs on the left pad and floated into the net. Four minutes later, Evan Bouchard blasted a long shot right inside the post for his fifth. The Oilers had a golden opportunity to extend the lead when they had a two-man advantage for 55 seconds, but the Canucks penalty kill held firm.

Late in the second, it was the Oilers PK’s turn to come up big, negating a 56-second five-on-three for the Canucks.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tapped in a pass from McDavid to make it 4-1 Oilers 3:25 into the third. Evander Kane wired in a wrister off a clean face-off win by Leon Draisaitl with 6:56 left. It was Draisaitl’s 100th career playoff point.

Bouchard and Nugent-Hopkins both had a goal and two assists.

Skinner returned to the net after sitting out games four and five and earned the win with 14 saves.