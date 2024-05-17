Edmonton Oilers on brink of elimination after Game 5 loss in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

J.T. Miller scored with 32.6 seconds left in the third to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night. The Canucks lead the series 3-2.

The Oilers broke the ice 4:34 into the game when Leon Draisaitl set up Evander Kane for his third of the playoffs. Carson Soucy fired a high wrister over Calvin Pickard’s glove to tie it with 2:33 left in the first. The Oilers responded just 23 seconds later with Connor Brown feeding Mattias Janmark on a two-on-one.

The Canucks dominated the Oilers in the second period, earning an 17-4 advantage in shots on goal and forcing Calvin Pickard to make several challenging saves. Phillip Di Giuseppe made it 2-2 when Evan Bouchard turned the puck over in front of the Oilers net. Di Giuseppe slid a backhand through Pickard.

The Canucks barrage continued in the third. Nils Hoglander had a golden chance on a rebound, but Pickard got a piece of the puck with his left skate, causing it to clang off the post.

In the final minute, Miller found the puck after a pass deflected off the post and slammed it behind Pickard.

Pickard finished with 32 saves while Arturs Silovs made 21.

The Oilers were 0/5 on the power play while the Canucks were 0/4.

Game six will be Saturday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).