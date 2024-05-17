SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers on brink of elimination after Game 5 loss in Vancouver

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 17, 2024 1:25 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

J.T. Miller scored with 32.6 seconds left in the third to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night. The Canucks lead the series 3-2.

The Oilers broke the ice 4:34 into the game when Leon Draisaitl set up Evander Kane for his third of the playoffs. Carson Soucy fired a high wrister over Calvin Pickard’s glove to tie it with 2:33 left in the first. The Oilers responded just 23 seconds later with Connor Brown feeding Mattias Janmark on a two-on-one.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Canucks dominated the Oilers in the second period, earning an 17-4 advantage in shots on goal and forcing Calvin Pickard to make several challenging saves. Phillip Di Giuseppe made it 2-2 when Evan Bouchard turned the puck over in front of the Oilers net. Di Giuseppe slid a backhand through Pickard.

The Canucks barrage continued in the third. Nils Hoglander had a golden chance on a rebound, but Pickard got a piece of the puck with his left skate, causing it to clang off the post.

Story continues below advertisement

In the final minute, Miller found the puck after a pass deflected off the post and slammed it behind Pickard.

Pickard finished with 32 saves while Arturs Silovs made 21.

The Oilers were 0/5 on the power play while the Canucks were 0/4.

Game six will be Saturday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices