Pickard to start in net for Game 5 of Oilers’ series vs. Canucks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Calvin Pickard is set to start in net for the Edmonton Oilers tonight for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Pickard stopped 19 shots in the Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Canucks on Tuesday, earning his first NHL playoff win.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch says the 32-year-old goalie looked comfortable, played the puck well and made good decisions in the game.

Pickard also played the third period of the Oilers’ 4-3 loss in Game 3, replacing Stuart Skinner, who allowed four goals on 15 shots.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Skinner has a 2-1-0 record with a .793 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average in the series against Vancouver.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 with Game 6 set for Saturday in Edmonton.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

