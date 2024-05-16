Pickard to start in net for Game 5 of Oilers’ series vs. Canucks

Calvin Pickard is set to start in net for the Edmonton Oilers tonight for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.
Pickard stopped 19 shots in the Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Canucks on Tuesday, earning his first NHL playoff win.
Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch says the 32-year-old goalie looked comfortable, played the puck well and made good decisions in the game.
Pickard also played the third period of the Oilers’ 4-3 loss in Game 3, replacing Stuart Skinner, who allowed four goals on 15 shots.
Skinner has a 2-1-0 record with a .793 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average in the series against Vancouver.
The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 with Game 6 set for Saturday in Edmonton.
Comments