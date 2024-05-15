SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers score last minute win in Game 4

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 15, 2024 12:39 am
1 min read
Calvin Pickard won his first career playoff start and Evan Bouchard scored a dramatic game winner as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Oilers special teams were the story in the first period. The penalty kill negated a Darnell Nurse cross-checking infraction and a high sticking double minor incurred by Evander Kane. Leon Draisaitl ripped home a power play one-timer for the only goal of the first.

Pickard held strong on a dangerous left wing shot by Brock Boeser five minutes into the second. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins beat Arturs Silovs blocker side with a snipe off the post and in to make it 2-0 Oilers with 39.8 seconds to go in the period.

Conor Garland put the Canucks on the board with a mid-range wrister with 13:06 to go in the third. Silovs was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:38 on the clock. With 1:41 left, Boeser’s shot from the left wing boards nicked off Dakota Joshua on the way in to make it 2-2.

The Oilers replied with Draisaitl setting up behind the net and sending the puck back to Bouchard at the point. His snap shot eluded Silovs to provide winning margin with 38.1 seconds to go.

Pickard finished with 19 saves.

Game five is Thursday in Vancouver (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

