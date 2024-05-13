Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov fined for crosschecking Oilers Connor McDavid

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been fined US$5,000 for crosschecking Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

The cross-check happened at the end of Sunday night’s game in Edmonton.

At the buzzer, McDavid and Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy exchanged slashes. McDavid was then crosschecked by Soucy and Zadorov, setting off a post-game scrum.

The NHL’s department of player safety said Monday morning US$5,000 is the maximum fine allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Soucy will also have a hearing for the crosscheck. A time and date for that hearing have not been set.

Sunday’s Game 3 saw the Oilers fall to the Canucks 4-3. The Canucks lead the best-of-seven playoff series 2-1.

“I thought we were the better team for the most part and, in my eyes, it should have resulted in a win, but that’s not the way hockey works sometimes,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said after the game.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was pulled from the game after the second period, after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

“We need more saves,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Oilers and Canucks practice in Edmonton Monday before Game 4 of the series at Rogers Place on Tuesday night. The puck drops on Game 4 shortly after 7:30 p.m. MT.