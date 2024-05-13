Edmonton Oilers stymied in Game 3 by Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Arturs Silovs made 42 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night at Rogers Place. The Canucks lead the best-of-seven 2-1.

The Oilers second unit power play produced the game’s opening goal. Evander Kane’s shot from the left wing was blocked. The puck deflected to Mattias Ekholm, who buried his third of the series.

The Canucks tied it on a man advantage of their own when Elias Lindholm tipped Brock Boeser’s wrist shot past Stuart Skinner. A few minutes later, Boeser was left alone in the slot and wired in another one. After an egregious Oilers turnover, Boeser popped a shot inside the post to make it 3-1 Canucks after one.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Oilers pulled within a goal 3:36 into the third when Leon Draisaitl banged a sharp angle one-timer off Arturs Silovs’ hip and in. The Canucks replied with a power play from Lindholm late in the second.

Story continues below advertisement

Calvin Pickard replaced Skinner in the Oilers goal to start the third. Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots.

With Pickard on the bench for an extra attacker, Hyman found a loose puck in the crease to bring the Oilers within one with 1:16 left. The Oilers couldn’t find another goal despite outshooting the Canucks 22-3 in the third.

At the buzzer, McDavid and Carson Soucy exchanged slashes. McDavid was then cross-checked by Soucy and Nikita Zadorov, setting off a post-game scrum.

Game four is Tuesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).