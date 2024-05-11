Menu

Canada

B.C.’s David Eby, Alberta’s Danielle Smith watch Oilers-Canucks playoff game together

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canucks lose to Oilers in Game 2 of playoff series'
Canucks lose to Oilers in Game 2 of playoff series
Disappointed Canucks fans exited the Rogers Arena on Friday night after the team lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers. Troy Charles reports.
Hockey brought a pair of provincial politicians together Friday when the premiers of B.C. and Alberta took in a playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

B.C. Premier David Eby and his Alberta counterpart, Danielle Smith, watched Game 2 from a private suite at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Several others were in the suite and the two premiers did not sit next to one another.

Smith challenged Eby to a bet over the result of the best-of-seven, second-round Stanley Cup playoff series over social media last week.

Eby accepted the wager, which will see the loser of the all-Canadian matchup deliver a statement, written by the winner, in their provincial Legislature while wearing the opponent’s jersey.

The Canucks went into the game up 1-0 in the series. Games 3 and 4 are set to be played in Edmonton on Sunday and Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

