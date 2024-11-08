Here are your Saskatoon mayoral candidates

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon civic election takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and with Charlie Clark not seeking another term, voters will be choosing a new mayor from a field of five candidates.

They are: Don Atchison, Cynthia Block, Mike Harder, Cary Tarasoff and Gordon Wyant.

Don Atchison

Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison is looking to make a comeback. Atchison held the office for four terms between 2003 and 2016, making him the city’s longest-serving mayor.

He lost his re-election bid in 2016 to Mayor Charlie Clark and again in 2020. His campaign has focused on practical governance, public safety and fiscal responsibility.

Cynthia Block

Cynthia Block has served as Ward 6 councillor for the last eight years. A former CTV News anchor, she also ran for the Liberal Party in the 2015 federal election.

If elected, Block will be the first woman to serve as Saskatoon’s mayor. Her platform includes affordable/attainable housing, modern public transit, well-maintained roads and sidewalks, green spaces and amenities.

Mike Harder

In his campaign biography, Mike Harder describes himself as a “social libertarian/ authoritarian” who want’s best for everyone. Harder is focused on avoiding property tax increases.

Cary Tarasoff

Cary Tarasoff grew up on a farm and later served in the military. He previously ran for mayor in 2020 and placed fourth with 2,650 votes.

Tarasoff’s campaign has focused on the homelessness crisis and transit safety.

Gordon Wyant

Gordon Wyant is a former Saskatoon city councillor who moved to provincial politics as an MLA and cabinet minister with the Saskatchewan Party. On the municipal scene, he represented Ward 5 and won three civic elections — in 2003, 2006 and 2009 — before resigning to run in the 2010 provincial election.

Wyant served as the province’s minister of advanced education, minister of justice and minister of education during his 14 years as an MLA.

More information on the Saskatoon mayoral candidates, city councillors and school board trustees can be found on the City of Saskatoon website.