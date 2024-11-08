Advocates, councillors call for greater engagement in Sask. civic politics

Send this page to someone via email

In municipal elections, Regina hasn’t seen more than a 50-per cent voter turnout since 1988, and Saskatoon turnout regularly falls short of 50 per cent.

Jory Vermette of LiveableYXE helps deliver civic election flyers to saskatoon residents and says better voter engagement starts at the civic level.

“My personal philosophy is if you can get people out for things that are important to them in their community and you can get them to engage with the decision makers at the community level, whether that be ccouncillors or council as a whole itself, you will see momentum drive up to want to engage with politics at a higher jurisdictional level,” Vermette said. “So at the provincial level, on the federal level.”

Regina city councillor Andrew Stevens isn’t running in this election, and says low civic engagement is ironic when it affects voters more than other levels of government.

“Across Canada, historically, municipal election turnout is abysmal for whatever reason. You know, it’s a level of government that touches our lives more than any other level of government,” Stevens said.

“As soon as you walk outside of your door trip on the sidewalk, all of a sudden civic engagement and civic politics matters to you,”

Vermette says engagement in politics could be slipping because residents feel their votes don’t make a difference.

“I think at the end of the day, that’s what will make it easier. If people feel like they’re voting matters, then they’ll be more encouraged and more motivated to vote,” Vermette said.

Stevens says despite Regina’s history of low voter turnout, he’s optimistic residents are understanding the need to get involved with different levels of government who’s decisions affect them.

“I think folks are seeing the connection and the overlap between the levels of government and why it’s so important for us to work together. And I think they’re demanding more of all of us,” Stevens said.

“And that’s a good thing. And it means the province has to coordinate their activities with us in terms of how they’re involved with the community level, and we have to do the same.”

Vermette encourages residents to get involved in their communities, adding engagement in civic politics goes beyond casting a vote and crossing your fingers.

“So that means, you know, you could go to council meetings on important issues that matter to you. You could engage in committee meetings. You could write letters to your candidate or to your councillors and to the mayor. And most importantly, you can engage with the organizations that exist in our community,” Vermette said.

Election day polling stations for Saskatchewan municipalities open Nov. 13.