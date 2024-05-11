Edmonton Oilers even series against Canucks with OT win

Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in the second game of their series Friday night. The series is tied 1-1.
The teams traded power play goals in the first period. Elias Pettersson blasted a one-timer past Stuart Skinner for his first of the post-season. It was the first power play goal allowed by the Oilers after killing off their first 15 penalties of the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl flicked home a pass from Connor McDavid to even it up with 9:04 left in the first.
The teams swapped scores early in the second period while playing four-on-four. Brock Boeser deflected Carson Soucy’s point shot to make it 2-1 Vancouver. Only 23 seconds later, Mattias Ekholm found the top corner on Arturs Silovs for his second of the series. With 1:43 to go in the second, Nikita Zadorov beat Skinner over the right shoulder with a shot from along the boards and just above the goal line.
McDavid tied it 5:27 into the third, beating Silovs blocker side on a breakaway. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 15-2 in the third.
In overtime, Bouchard’s shot from the right wing went in off the stick of Canucks defender Ian Cole.
The Oilers will host Game 3 on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m).
