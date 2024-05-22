Canada soccer star Christine Sinclair gets her own Barbie doll

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Christine Sinclair is receiving worldwide recognition for her accomplishments — in the form of a very famous doll.

Sinclair is part of a group of nine athletes being honoured with a Barbie doll as part of the brand’s 65th anniversary.

“Knowing that girls involved in team sports are more likely to believe they are smart enough for their dream career, have high opinions on their abilities and competencies, increased leadership aspirations and enjoy higher levels of self-confidence, Barbie is bringing together these inspiring stories that are shaping the future to show girls that anything is possible if you relentlessly pursue your passions,” Mattel, Barbie’s parent brand, said in a release.

4:34 Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair hangs up her cleats

Sinclair, 40, was born in Burnaby, B.C., and began playing soccer when she was only four years old.

Story continues below advertisement

She was a member of the Canadian national team until she retired from international soccer in 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sinclair is also an Olympic gold medalist, two-time Olympic bronze medalist, CONCACAF champion and 14-time winner of the Canada Soccer Player of the Year award.

This Barbie is a football legend 🐐 Mattel have created a one-of-a-kind Barbie Doll for the Greatest Of All Time. Sinc, you’ve changed the game and you continue to inspire us! 💞#BAONPDX x #Barbie x #YouCanBeAnything pic.twitter.com/TqJVilHfvl — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) May 22, 2024

She has played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups and is only one of three players to score at five World Cup editions, with the others being Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta Vieira da Silva.

She is the world’s all-time leader for international goals scored, for both men and women, with 190 goals.

Sinclair now plays forward for the Portland Thorns.

Story continues below advertisement

She joins eight other athletes being recognized, including Venus Williams, Mary Fowler, Estelle Mossely, Rebeca Andrade, Susana Rodriguez, Alexa Moreno, Federica Pellegrini and Ewa Swoboda.