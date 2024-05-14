Oilers’ backup goalie Calvin Pickard confirms he’ll start Game 4 against Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Journeyman goaltender Calvin Pickard, who just two days ago made his first-ever appearance in an NHL playoff game, will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night as the team faces off against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of the series.

“Definitely excited and definitely looking for a win,” Pickard told reporters at Rogers Place on Tuesday morning after confirming he was told a day earlier he would be getting the Game 4 start instead of the team’s usual No. 1 goaltender Stuart Skinner.

“(This is a) good opportunity for us to change the story of the series.”

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. AP Photo/LM Otero

The Oilers face pressure to perform in Game 4 after falling behind 2-1 in the all-Canadian series with a loss to the Canucks on Sunday night. During that game, Skinner was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots and Pickard briefly came on the ice to relieve Skinner in goal.

“I know I can play at this level,” Pickard said Tuesday. “This year I proved it to myself and everyone around me.

Pickard, a 32-year-old netminder who signed with the Oilers in the summer of 2022, said getting on the ice during a playoff game on Sunday “was good.”

“I didn’t feel too worked up,” he said, noting he had not played in a game in some time.

“Tonight’s a big game for me … excited for the challenge.”

