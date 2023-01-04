Menu

Crime

Guelph police recover stolen van, looking for suspect

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 4, 2023 11:00 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a stolen van that was later recovered.

Investigators say a Dodge Caravan was taken from the driveway of a home in the area of Westwood Road and Imperial Road North around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They say it had been parked with the engine running as the owner was warming it up.

Investigators say an officer on patrol noticed the stolen van on Willow Road at Silvercreek Parkway North around 6:30 a.m.

They say the van drove into a parking lot but then sped away.

Investigators say there was no police pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police say stolen van used in business break-in

They say Guelph bylaw officers found the van with the keys inside parked on Shelldale Crescent that evening around 10 p.m.

The van was seized and taken in for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7485 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

