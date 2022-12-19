Guelph, Ont. police say stolen van used in business break-in

An investigation is underway into a break-in at a business in the northwest end of Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West around 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video showing a van backing up to the front door, then suspects tying a rope to the door handle and the back of the van.
They say the van then drove forward pulling the door off and the suspects were able to gain entry.
Investigators say a quantity of tools and other equipment were stolen.
Police are looking for three men.
One is described having a medium build, wearing a black coat with fur trim, black shoes, black pants, blue toque, and a white COVID mask.
The second is described as having a medium build wearing a black jacket with a snowflake symbol on the shoulder and orange writing on the chest, a camouflage hoodie, black pants, grey balaclava, orange gloves, and black and white shoes.
There is no description of the third suspect who investigators say was the driver and remained inside.
Investigators say the van used in the heist was reported stolen in Peel Region.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7453 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
