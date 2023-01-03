Fatal crashes on B.C. roads spiked in December, say RCMP collision analysts

Send this page to someone via email

Collision investigators in B.C.’s Lower Mainland say this past December saw an increase in fatal crashes involving drivers and pedestrians.

Cpl. Dave Noon with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) said they are still looking into the reasons behind this increase but weather and a lack of awareness appear to be factors.

ICARS undertakes forensic reconstruction of a scene when there has been a fatal or serious injury involving motor vehicles in southeastern B.C.

Noon said in 2022 they received 237 calls for service, which is not out of the ordinary, but said in December they attended more than 10 fatal collisions in the Fraser Valley, the Lower Mainland, the Sea to Sky Corridor and the Sunshine Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

He added investigations are still underway into those collisions but the number did increase this past December compared to the same months in previous years.

“When looking at the collisions we did attend, there were a number of factors that seemed to play into it,” Noon said. “Weather, certainly being part of it but also drivers not being aware and pedestrians not being aware.”

Noon said conditions such as low lighting, extended darkness and lack of reflective clothing can all lead to increases in crashes and fatal collisions.

2:12 Senior injured in car crash worried about compensation from ICBC

There were 11 people who died on highways between the Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor in December 2022.

That compares to seven people in December 2021 and five people in December 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, ICARS responded to 71 fatalities in 2022 and 88 non-fatal collisions out of more than 200 crashes.

A Surrey senior who was seriously injured when he was hit by a stolen car in November told Global News at the time he was fighting with ICBC for compensation.

Kieth Colpitts, 73, suffered six broken ribs, multiple contusions and other injuries when his car was hit by a stolen Mercedes.

He also had severe swelling of his ankles and feet. He said he could not sleep in his bed and had to sleep in a recliner due to his injuries.

He said he is now getting help from ICBC to pay his medical expenses but he doesn’t get any compensation for pain and suffering.

Colpitts told Global News on Jan. 3 that every time he gets in a car now he is very nervous.

“I haven’t been able to do much of my normal activities,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve got a badly swollen leg and ankle and I have to walk but I can’t these days.”

Colpitts said the number of crashes last year seems like a huge number to him.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s got to be more defensive driving,” he said. “You’ve got to be as careful as possible, that’s all I can say to that.”