More than $800 million paid out to lottery winners around B.C. in 2022

If you won some money in the lottery in B.C. last year, you were not alone.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said it paid out $802 million to winners around the province, including $382.1 million to players who purchased winning tickets in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

“As we welcome the new year, we’re excited to look back at 2022 and celebrate our players and the dreams that became realities for our lottery winners,” Pat Davis, BCLC president and CEO, said in a release.

“BCLC is proud to generate revenue for the Province of B.C., which supports things we all rely on, like health care, education and community programs.”

What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?

Some of the biggest winners were John and Travis Bonner from Chilliwack, who won $8 million.

Chau Ming (Lana) and (Joery) You Fai Leung from Burnaby won $6 million.

Nang (Paul) Trinh from Surrey won $18.7 million.

Trang Dang from Burnaby won $10.9 million.