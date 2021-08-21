Keremeos man to dine around the world after winning $675K on scratch ticket

A Keremeos, B.C., man is going to wine and dine his way across the globe after winning $675,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket.

“I’d love to travel to Hawaii, Fiji and Costa Rica,” Steven Bartkowski said after cashing in with a Set for Life ticket. “While I’m at these places, I want to enjoy all different types of good food!”

Bartkowski was a chef for many years and says he’s always wanted to be the one being served.

Fittingly, Bartkowski was sitting in his kitchen when he scratched his ticket and found out he had won.

“I was most excited to tell my friend and he was overwhelmed and happy for me,” said Bartkowski. “I phoned my family as well and they were shocked and happy.”

Bartkowski, who has called Keremeos home for the last seven years and purchased his winning ticket at Pharmasave, said his prize winnings will also go toward buying a home which will allow him to “relax a little bit.”

