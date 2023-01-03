Peterborough man arrested for robbery at business: police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after a robbery at a business on New Year’s Day.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to an incident at a business in the area of Park and Charlotte streets.

Officers learned a man and a woman in the store were allegedly taking items without paying. They fled the store after shoving an employee, police said.

On Monday, police said two officers on bicycle patrol spotted the man matching the description providing to police.

The 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with violence, failure to comply with an undertaking and a probation order.

Police say the suspect was also wanted on outstanding warrants in connection to incidents in 2021 and 2022. No details were provided.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.