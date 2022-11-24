Arrest made following robbery at business in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested following a robbery at a business on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the area of Townsend Street and George Street North. A clerk reported a man had entered the store, indicated he had a knife and demanded cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the store but a short time later officers located him a few blocks away.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.