Crime

Arrest made following robbery at business in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 8:58 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a quick arrest following a reported robbery at a business on Nov. 23, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was arrested following a robbery at a business on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the area of Townsend Street and George Street North. A clerk reported a man had entered the store, indicated he had a knife and demanded cash.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: 1 arrested after Peterborough police seize firearms, weapons in Ajax

The suspect fled the store but a short time later officers located him a few blocks away.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

