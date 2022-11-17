1 arrested after Peterborough police seize firearms, weapons in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

An Ajax, Ont., man is facing charges after a firearms investigation by police in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, officers arrested a 39-year-old man and charged with him two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of transferring a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon without authority.

Following the arrest, Peterborough and Durham police executed a search warrant at a residence in Ajax where weapons were seized.

The man was additionally charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.