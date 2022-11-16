Wanted man at Jackson Park in Peterborough detained under Mental Health Act: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a man was detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident at Jackson Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man in distress in the north-end park.

Police issued a notice advising members of the public to remain away from the park due to an “ongoing investigation.”

Police say they found a man who was holding a knife and a blow torch. They learned the man was also wanted on warrants for assault and for mischief in connection with domestic incidents.

Around 4:30 p.m., the mobile crisis intervention team was able to safely take the 40-year-old man into custody under the Mental Health Act. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

In a Tweet issued at 4:47 p.m., police said the scene was cleared.