Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man at Jackson Park in Peterborough detained under Mental Health Act: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Man at Jackson Park in Peterborough detained under Mental Health Act'
Man at Jackson Park in Peterborough detained under Mental Health Act
Peterborough police say a man was detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident Tuesday at Jackson Park.

Peterborough police say a man was detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident at Jackson Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man in distress in the north-end park.

Read more: Heavy police presence at Jackson Park in Peterborough

Police issued a notice advising members of the public to remain away from the park due to an “ongoing investigation.”

Trending Now

Police say they found a man who was holding a knife and a blow torch. They learned the man was also wanted on warrants for assault and for mischief in connection with domestic incidents.

Around 4:30 p.m., the mobile crisis intervention team was able to safely take the 40-year-old man into custody under the Mental Health Act. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tweet issued at 4:47 p.m., police said the scene was cleared.

Peterborough Police ServiceMental Health ActJackson ParkWhat Happened At Jackson ParkJackson Park incident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers