Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late Tuesday morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2023 11:41 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Strength in the industrial and utility sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading to start the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.50 points at 19,474.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.07 points at 33,006.18. The S&P 500 index was down 23.70 points at 3,815.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 87.27 points at 10,379.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents US compared with 73.83 US cents on Friday.

Read more: Global stock markets waver to start 2023 after a year of losses

The February crude contract was down US$1.20 at US$79.06 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US4.03 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$1,837.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

