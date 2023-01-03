S&P/TSX composite up in late Tuesday morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

TORONTO — Strength in the industrial and utility sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading to start the year.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.50 points at 19,474.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.07 points at 33,006.18. The S&P 500 index was down 23.70 points at 3,815.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 87.27 points at 10,379.21.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents US compared with 73.83 US cents on Friday.
The February crude contract was down US$1.20 at US$79.06 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US4.03 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$1,837.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.80 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.
