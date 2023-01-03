Police seek suspects who targeted men’s cologne during Grimsby, Ont. pharmacy break and enter

Niagara police say a Shoppers Drug Mart in Grimsby is out $9,000 worth of cologne following a robbery early Monday.
Investigators are seeking a pair of men they say forced their way into the Shoppers on St. Andrews Avenue near Livingston Avenue around 5 a.m. targeting bottles of Tom Ford, Chanel, and Dolce and Gabbana scents for men.
The suspects then fled the area in a newer-model white Volkswagen four-door SUV with a full sunroof, according to police.
Caught on security camera footage, one suspect is described as a slender five-foot-nine-inch man who was wearing a ski mask, a dark hooded coat and red pyjama pants with numerous white emblems scattered throughout.
He also had black sneakers with a white rim around the bottom and brown and black construction-style gloves, detectives say.
The other suspect is believed to be five feet 11 inches also with a slender build, wearing a ski mask and a brown coat with an upside-down teardrop emblem on the shoulder.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.
