Traffic

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indian Road in Norfolk County: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 10:03 am
OPP in Norfolk County say a pedestrian was klilled in a hit and run incident early Tuesday near Indian Road at Concession 2 Townsend. View image in full screen
OPP in Norfolk County say a pedestrian was klilled in a hit and run incident early Tuesday near Indian Road at Concession 2 Townsend. The Canadian Press file

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven in Norfolk County, according to OPP.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Indian Road at Concession 2 Townsend and resulted in a person being sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They would later be pronounced dead.

OPP closed the roadway between Villa Nova Road and Mohawk Road and advised motorists to avoid that area due to the probe into the collision.

Police are seeking to identify the vehicle involved, saying the driver failed to remain at the scene.

“We’re asking anyone that may be travelling down Indian line between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. this morning or any businesses and residents in the area that may have video surveillance systems,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

“They’re being asked to check their systems to see if they’ve captured the pedestrian or the vehicle involved in this incident.”

Detectives believe the vehicle they are looking for is a mid-sized white coloured SUV with extensive front-end damage.

The vehicle was allegedly last seen heading eastbound on Indian Line towards Hagersville.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

