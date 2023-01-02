Menu

Traffic

1 dead following single vehicle crash on QEW in east Hamilton: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 9:11 am
Ontario Provincial Police say one person died after an evening rollover on the QEW in Stoney Creek Jan. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say one person died after an evening rollover on the QEW in Stoney Creek Jan. 1, 2023. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on the QEW in Stoney Creek Sunday night.

OPP say the incident happened before 9:30 p.m. on the roadway near Fruitvale Road.

“(We received) reports of a single vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, losing control and rolling over, ejecting both of the occupants in that vehicle,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained in a social media post.

“One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, another person transported to hospital.”

Read more: ‘It was deadly’: OPP say over 350 died from vehicle crashes in 2022

The crash closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW for close to five hours during the investigation.

All lanes reopened just after 3 a.m.

What to watch for in Toronto in 2023

 

 

 

