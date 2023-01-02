1 dead following single vehicle crash on QEW in east Hamilton: OPP

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on the QEW in Stoney Creek Sunday night.
OPP say the incident happened before 9:30 p.m. on the roadway near Fruitvale Road.
“(We received) reports of a single vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, losing control and rolling over, ejecting both of the occupants in that vehicle,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained in a social media post.
“One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, another person transported to hospital.”
The crash closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW for close to five hours during the investigation.
All lanes reopened just after 3 a.m.
