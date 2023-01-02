Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is being taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 12:40 p.m., in the City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate area.
Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle and was being transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Officers asked the public to find alternate routes.
