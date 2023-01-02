Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

See more sharing options

A man is being taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 12:40 p.m., in the City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate area.

Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle and was being transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers asked the public to find alternate routes.

COLLISION

– City Centre Dr /Kariya Gt #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by vehicle

– Vehicle remained on scene

– Adult male being transported to trauma centre w/ what appear to be serious injuries

– Pls find alternate route

– Awaiting further information

– R/C 12:39pm

– 23-0001328 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 2, 2023