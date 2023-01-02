Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 1:22 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man is being taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 12:40 p.m., in the City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate area.

Read more: Victim punched in face during attempted carjacking at Oshawa GO station: police

Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle and was being transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers asked the public to find alternate routes.

Advertisement
Trafficpeel regional policePedestrian StruckPRPMississauga collisionCollision Mississaugacity centre drivekariya gate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers